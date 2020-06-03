Hot Stocks
June 3, 2020 / 4:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares hold on to gains, Nifty tops 10,000

2 Min Read

BENGALURU, June 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Wednesday added gains for a sixth straight session and crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time since March, as Asia’s third-largest economy gradually comes out of the coronavirus lockdowns and risk appetite picks up in global markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 bluechip index rose 1.72% to 10,150.90 as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.68% at 34,392.18.

The Nifty 50 that crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time since March 13 was up 5.9% so far this week, after a similar rally last week.

The Nifty bank index rose 2.9%, while the financial index gained 2.7%.

Asian stocks were poised to follow the global rally on Wednesday as hopes of more government stimulus bolstered riskier assets.

Shares of Britannia Industries rose as much as 7.5% to hit a record high after the biscuits maker reported a surge in March quarter profit on Tuesday, beating estimates.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, were up 4%, a day after the company said it planned to cut costs, phase out older planes to tackle coronavirus after posting a 8.73 billion rupees loss in March quarter. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below