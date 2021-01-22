Sensex, Nifty inch lower; all eyes on Reliance ahead of results

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Friday, as investors locked in profits after major indexes hit record highs in the previous session and as a global rally took a breather, while the focus turned to Reliance Industries’ quarterly earnings later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 14,569 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% at 49,528.03 by 0346 GMT.

Reliance Industries gained 0.7% ahead of its December quarter earnings, which the oil to telecom conglomerate would report after the markets close.

Asian shares eased from record highs, as investors took some profits after a recent rally that was driven by hopes of a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden.