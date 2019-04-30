Indian shares inch lower as Yes Bank tumbles

* NSE, BSE indexes down about 0.1 pct each

* Yes Bank drops 29.2 pct, worst day since listing

* HDFC Bank, Infosys rise 1.6 pct-1.8 pct

April 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with Yes Bank Ltd posting its biggest ever drop as rising bad loans dragged the private-sector lender to a shock quarterly loss.

The broader NSE index ended 0.06 percent lower at 11,748.15, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.09 percent at 39,031.55.

Yes Bank, which slumped 29.2 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 10, was the biggest drag on both indexes.

IndusInd Bank Ltd closed 5.4 percent lower, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd fell 5.8 percent.

Index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd and Infosys Ltd checked the fall on both indexes, rising 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

For the mid-day report, click: (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)