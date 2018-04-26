Indian shares inch up, but derivatives expiry weighs

* NSE index up 0.1 pct, BSE index 0.2 pct higher

* Wipro falls as Q1 guidance disappoints

* Axis Bank, Yes Bank results expected

By Tanvi Mehta

April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Thursday, but sentiment was subdued ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts and as investors awaited March-quarter results from private sector lenders Axis Bank and Yes Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE index was up 0.13 percent at 10,584.75 as of 0553 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.24 percent higher at 34,585.31.

“There is caution given the F&O expiry and stock specific moves will continue in the earnings season. Global macros are also worrisome,” said Siddharth Sedani, vice president - head equity advisory at Anand Rathi.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield set a fresh four-year high of 3.035 percent on Wednesday, driven by worries about the growing supply of government debt and inflationary pressures from rising oil prices. But, robust corporate earnings helped quell concerns and Asian shares gained.

Software services exporter Wipro Ltd was among the biggest drags on the NSE index after its fourth-quarter profit missed estimates and guidance for the first quarter failed to please investors. Shares fell as much as 4.6 percent, their biggest fall since Sept. 14.

Axis Bank fell 1.2 percent as analysts expected the bank to report a fall in profit, while Yes Bank was marginally higher at 0.3 percent amid expectations of higher profit.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose over 5 percent to a record high after profit surged in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)