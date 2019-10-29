Indian shares jump nearly 1.5%; Tata Motors, metals stocks shine

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 1.5% on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader Asia on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, with Tata Motors and metals stocks leading the rally.

The broader NSE index jumped 1.37% to 11,786.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 1.48% higher at 39,831.84.

Tata Motors Ltd surged nearly 19% after the company posted a narrower loss on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, the automaker sought shareholders’ nod to issue shares worth 30.24 billion rupees ($426.76 million) to Tata Sons.

Metals stocks rose sharply, with the Nifty Metal index adding as much as 4.4%. Both Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd gained nearly 7%.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd were among the losers, settling 3.5% and 8.3% lower, respectively. ($1 = 70.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)