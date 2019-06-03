Indian shares jump to record close on rate cut hopes

* NSE index closes at 12,088.55, BSE at 40,267.62

* Hero MotoCorp top gainer on both indexes

BENGALURU, June 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1.5% to record close on Monday, as weak economic growth data raised prospects of a rate cut by the central bank at its policy meeting scheduled later this week.

Both the broader NSE index and the benchmark BSE index gained 1.39% each, settling above the 12,000 and 40,000 levels, respectively, for the first time ever.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd advanced about 6% and was the top gainer on both the indexes. The Nifty Auto index rose over 2%.

For mid-day report, click : (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)