Indian shares little changed; financials rise

* NSE, BSE indexes end up 0.01 pct

* IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank among top pct gainers

March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Thursday, with financials among the top gainers, as investors took a pause after three sessions of gains.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.01 percent at 37,754.89.

The broader NSE index also ended 0.01 percent higher at 11,343.25.

Financial stocks such as Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd were among the top percentage gainers.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)