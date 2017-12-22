Indian shares log fresh closing highs; NSE breaches 10,500

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares marked record closing highs on Friday, with the broader NSE index breaching the 10,500 mark for the first time ever, bolstered by gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The NSE index ended 0.5 percent higher at 10,493, while the benchmark BSE index was up 0.55 percent at 33,940.3.

For the week, the NSE index rose 1.6 percent, while the BSE index clocked a 1.4 percent gain, posting their third straight weekly gain.

Infosys Ltd finished 1.6 percent higher and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.7 percent.

