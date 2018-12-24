Indian shares mark 2-wk closing low; financials drag

* NSE index closes down 0.84 pct, BSE index ends 0.76 pct lower

* Financial stocks top losers

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday as political uncertainties in the United States and slow global economic growth dampened investor appetite.

The broader NSE index closed 0.84 percent lower at 10,663.50, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.76 percent at 35,470.15. Both indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag, with Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank Ltd closing down 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

