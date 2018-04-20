Indian shares mark fourth weekly gain

April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in other sectors, while minutes of the central bank’s policy panel meeting stoked expectations of an interest rate hike.

The broader NSE index ended little changed at 10,564.05, gaining 0.8 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed about 12 points lower at 34,415.58, gaining 0.6 percent for the week.

Both indexes marked a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The NSE IT index gained about 5 percent, with the country’s top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd marking its record closing high.

