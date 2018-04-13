Indian shares mark longest winning streak since Nov

* Infosys ends higher ahead of March-quarter results

* NSE, BSE indexes close 0.2 pct higher

April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a seventh straight session on Friday, marking their longest winning streak since November 2017, led by gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended 0.21 percent higher at 10,480.60 points, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.27 percent at 34,192.65.

Both indexes were up for a third straight week, with NSE index gaining 1.4 percent and BSE index climbing 1.6 percent.

Software services exporter Infosys Ltd ended 0.76 percent higher ahead of its March-quarter results.

Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank ended up over 1 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)