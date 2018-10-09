Indian shares mark lowest close since April

* BSE, NSE indexes end nearly 0.5 pct lower

* Tata Motors plunges 13 pct

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday at their lowest closing level since April, with market heavyweight Tata Motors Ltd dragging down the indexes amid weak global cues.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.51 percent at 34,299.47. The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent lower at 10,301.05.

Tata Motors saw its worst day in nearly six years, closing 13.2 percent lower, following weak sales of Jaguar Land Rover in September.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)