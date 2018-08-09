FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018

Indian shares mark record close; BSE index settles above 38,000

* NSE index up 0.18 pct, BSE index up 0.36 pct

* ICICI Bank top gainer on NSE Index

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Thursday, driven by strong gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.36 percent to 38024.37, a record high, while the broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 11470.7, its highest ever.

India’s third-biggest lender by assets, ICICI Bank ended 4.8 percent higher at 333.95 rupees, while Axis Bank rose 4.35 percent to 622.2 rupees.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
