Indian shares mark record close; IT, pharma gain

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted fresh closing highs on Tuesday after touching life-highs earlier in the session, amid renewed buying in pharmaceuticals and IT stocks.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.02 percent at 38,285.75. The broader NSE index ended 0.17 percent higher at 11,570.90.

Tech Mahindra Ltd ended up 3 percent and was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)