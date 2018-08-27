Indian shares mark record closing high

* NSE, BSE indexes at record closing highs

* Nifty breaches 11,700 level

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record levels on Monday, with the NSE index breaching the 11,700 level for the first time, helped by positive global cues and gains in bank stocks.

Both the benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended roughly 1.2 percent higher at all-time highs. The BSE index crossed the 38,700 level for the first time.

ICICI Bank, India’s third-largest lender by assets, rose 2.9 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.68 percent.

The Nifty PSU bank index, which tracks India’s state-owned lenders, closed at 2.16 percent higher after hitting its highest level since Aug.21.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)