FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Financials
January 11, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in an hour

Indian shares mark record closing highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing levels on Thursday, riding on gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and financials led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent higher at 10,651.20, after rising as much as 0.3 percent to a record of 10,664.60 during the session.

The benchmark BSE index finished 0.2 percent higher at 34,503.49.

Infosys Ltd closed 2.3 percent higher, while Housing Development Finance Corporation ended up 0.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.