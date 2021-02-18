Indian shares muted as some banks fall after run-up

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday, as investors sold off recent winners including ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while state-run lenders extended their meaty gains to a third session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.01% at 15,206.60 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.07% lower at 51,662.84.

Private-sector lenders ICICI and Kotak Mahindra were the top drags on the Nifty 50, falling more than 1% each, having added 15%-20% this month.

Energy stocks and state-run banks were among the top sectoral gainers, with the latter hitting a more than one-year high.

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese shares rose but other markets were hit by profit-taking after a recent run-up. [MKTS/GLOB]