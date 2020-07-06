Financials
July 6, 2020 / 4:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares near 4-month highs as HDFC Bank jumps

2 Min Read

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, as HDFC Bank Ltd gained after reporting strong loan growth and hopes of a recovery in the global economy pushed stock markets across Asia higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.98% to 10,711.05 by 0352 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.82% at 36,315.69, both trading near their four-month peaks.

HDFC Bank jumped 3.4%, its biggest intraday percentage rise since mid-June, after the country’s top private-sector lender reported a loan growth of 21% as of June 30, compared to a year earlier.

HDFC was the biggest boost to both indexes and helped the Nifty Bank Index rise about 2%.

National Fertilizers Ltd soared 18.1%, marking its sharpest intraday jump in more than five years, and hit a one-year high after reporting a jump in June-quarter sales.

Asian shares climbed as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below