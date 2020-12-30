Indian shares pause after record run

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares retreated on Wednesday as investors took a breather after the latest string of record-setting gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 13,929 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.08% down at 47,574.04. Both indexes had closed at record levels in the last two sessions.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd fell more than 1%, while ICICI Bank was down 0.3% in early trade.

Other Asian shares hit record highs as hopes of a strong economic recovery next year and little sign of policymakers winding back massive stimulus efforts fuelled global risk appetite. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)