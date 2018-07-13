Indian shares post 2nd straight weekly gain

* Infosys up 1.8 pct ahead of results

* Nifty PSU index down 2 pct

July 13 (Reuters) - Indian equity markets were little changed on Friday, but ended higher for a second straight week, as gains in blue-chips such as Infosys Ltd were offset by losses in state-run lenders.

The benchmark BSE index, which hit a fresh high in early trade, ended 0.02 percent lower at 36,541.63. The broader NSE index ended 0.04 percent lower at 11,018.90.

For the week, the BSE index was up 2.5 percent, while the NSE index has gained 2.3 percent.

Public sector lenders took a hit, with the Nifty PSU bank index ending 2.1 percent lower, while Infosys gained 1.8 percent ahead of its results.

