Indian shares post first gain in 7 sessions; banks rise

* NSE index up 0.87 pct, BSE index 0.96 pct higher

* Financials lead gains

*

March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, snapping a six-session losing streak, as lenders recovered while Asian peers found relief on hopes that U.S. plan to introduce protectionist tariffs could exclude certain key partner countries.

The broader NSE index ended 0.87 percent higher at 10,242.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.96 percent up at 33,351.57.

Financial stocks accounted for over half of the gains on the indexes, with ICICI Bank Ltd closing up 3.9 percent and State Bank of India ending 4.1 percent higher.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.89 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)