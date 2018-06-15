FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 15, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Indian shares post fourth straight weekly gain; Infosys, TCS boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Infosys, TCS hit all-time highs

* Dr. Reddy’s end 3.9 percent higher

June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their fourth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd marked fresh record peaks, while pharmaceutical stocks such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rallied on the back of U.S. regulatory approvals.

The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent higher at 10,817.70, gaining 0.46 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.06 percent at 35,622.14 and posted a weekly gain of 0.50 percent.

Infosys ended 3.4 percent higher, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd closed up 2.9 percent after announcing a buyback of shares worth up to 160 billion rupees ($2.35 billion).

Dr. Reddy’s Labs ended 3.5 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click.

($1 = 67.9475 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.