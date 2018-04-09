FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares post highest close in over 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index ends 0.46 pct up, BSE index 0.48 pct higher

* Both indexes hit highest close since March 14

* HDFC Bank, Axis Bank among biggest drivers

April 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Monday as financial stocks rose with global sentiment turning positive amid easing trade war fears.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.48 percent at 33,788.54, while the broader NSE index ended 0.46 percent higher at 10,379.35.

Both indexes marked their highest closing levels since March 14.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

