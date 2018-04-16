Indian shares post longest winning streak since late Nov

* NSE index 0.5 pct higher, BSE index up 0.3 pct

* Infosys partially recovers to end 3 pct lower

April 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares came off early falls on Monday and closed higher for an eighth straight session in their longest winning run since late November, buoyed by gains in HDFC twins.

However, the gains were limited as IT services firm Infosys Ltd reeled under selling pressure after its margin forecast fell short of market expectations.

The broader NSE index climbed 0.46 percent to 10,528.35, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.33 percent to 34,305.43.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top contributors to the indexes with gains of 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Shares of Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, closed 3.3 percent lower after declining as much as 6 percent.

