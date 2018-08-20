FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares post record close; L&T top gainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.71 pct, BSE index 0.87 pct higher

* Infosys top drag with 3 pct decline

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday to record closing levels, driven by Larsen & Toubro on a buyback proposal, while Infosys Ltd declined following the resignation of its chief financial officer.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.87 percent higher at 38,278.75, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.71 percent at 11,551.75.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 6.7 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.6 percent, while Infosys fell 3 percent.

For midday report click

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
