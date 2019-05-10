Indian shares post worst weekly decline in over 7 months

* NSE index ends 0.2 pct lower, BSE index down 0.3 pct

* Tata Steel plunges on doubts about Thyssenkrupp JV

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares marked their eighth consecutive session of declines on Friday, the longest losing streak since mid-February, dented by Tata Steel that dropped on worries that its joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp might derail.

The broader NSE index closed 0.2 percent lower at 11,278.90, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.26 percent weaker at 37,462.99.

The NSE index lost 3.7 percent this week, while the BSE index dropped 3.9 percent. Both the indexes posted their worst weekly decline since the week ended Oct. 5, 2018.

Tata Steel closed 6.2 percent lower, while IT services firm HCL Technologies was the second-biggest loser on the NSE index, closing 4.4 percent weaker.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)