Indian shares recover from early losses; banks gain

April 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to end higher on Tuesday, with ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India leading the gains after the central bank’s decision to allow lenders to spread their bond trading losses, in a move that will likely boost the profitability of banks.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.33 percent at 10,245.00, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.35 percent higher at 33,370.63.

ICICI Bank and SBI snapped two sessions of declines to close up 3.1 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

