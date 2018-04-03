FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 3, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in a day

Indian shares recover from early losses; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index ends 0.33 pct up, BSE index closes 0.35 pct higher

* ICICI Bank ends 3.1 pct up

* SBI closes 1.8 pct higher

April 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to end higher on Tuesday, with ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India leading the gains after the central bank’s decision to allow lenders to spread their bond trading losses, in a move that will likely boost the profitability of banks.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.33 percent at 10,245.00, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.35 percent higher at 33,370.63.

ICICI Bank and SBI snapped two sessions of declines to close up 3.1 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.