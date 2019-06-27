Indian shares reverse course to end flat on derivatives expiry day

* Both NSE, BSE indexes end flat

BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to settle largely flat on Thursday due to volatility around the expiry of June derivative contracts, with Reliance Industries Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd among the biggest losers.

The broader NSE index closed 0.05% lower at 11,841.55, while the benchmark BSE index was flat at 39,586.41.

Reliance Industries ended 1.6% lower, while Tech Mahindra shed 2.3%.

