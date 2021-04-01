Indian shares rise as auto, PSU banks gain

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Thursday, led by auto stocks ahead of monthly sales data and gains in public sector banks after capital infusion by the government.

Meanwhile, India has rolled back its decision to lower interest rates on the small savings scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.6% to 14,772 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.9% to 49,821, by 0417 GMT.

India’s government on Wednesday infused a total of 145 billion rupees in four state-run banks including Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank.

The Nifty public sector bank index rose 1.7%, the IT index gained 1.3% and the Nifty auto index gained 1.2%

Auto companies will post their monthly sales data for March later in the day.