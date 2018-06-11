FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 2 days

Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.18 pct, BSE index 0.11 pct higher

* Bharti Airtel up 3 pct

* United States-North Korea summit outcome awaited

June 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a third session in four on Monday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd, as investor sentiment was lifted by gains in Asian stocks ahead of a summit between the United States and North Korea that seeks to ease regional tensions.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 10,786.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.11 percent higher at 35,483.47.

Bharti Airtel ended up 3 percent, after falling for five out of the last eight sessions.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

