Indian shares rise for 4th session; Inflation data awaited

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

Both the BSE and the NSE indexes ended 0.87 percent higher at 32,158.66 and 10,093.05, respectively.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, which is expected to report its June-quarter results later in the day, ended 1.58 percent higher.

