July 12, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Indian shares rise for 5th session; Reliance Industries hits $100 bln in market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.7 pct, BSE index 0.8 pct higher

* BSE index posts highest ever close

July 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, with the benchmark BSE index posting its highest ever close, led by market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries, the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, hit $100 billion in market capitalisation for a second time.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record high before trimming gains to close 4 percent higher.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.68 percent at 11,023.20, while the BSE index closed 0.78 percent higher at a record level of 36,548.41. Earlier in the session, the BSE index hit its life-high of 36,699.53.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
