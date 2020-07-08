Basic Materials
July 8, 2020 / 4:06 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Indian shares rise for 6th straight session as IndusInd Bank climbs

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in IndusInd Bank Ltd after a report that a U.S.-based hedge fund was in talks to raise its stake in the private-sector lender.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.25% to 10,827.05 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.16% at 36,732.83, both hovering near four-month highs.

IndusInd Bank climbed 3.7% to a near four-week high and was the top gainer on the Nifty after Moneycontrol reported here U.S.-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company had started talks with the lender to raise its stake to nearly 10%. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below