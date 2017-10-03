Indian shares rise for third session; Tata Motors surges

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

The BSE index rose 0.68 percent to 31,497.38, while the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at 9,859.50.

Tata Motors shares closed 3.6 percent higher.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)