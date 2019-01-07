Indian shares rise in global relief rally

* Both NSE, BSE indexes close 0.4 pct higher

* Bharti Infratel top gainer on NSE index

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday along with global markets as upbeat U.S. data, a more dovish tone by the Federal Reserve, and the start of Sino-U.S. trade talks soothed investor nerves about a slowing global economy.

The benchmark BSE index closed the session 0.43 percent higher at 35,850.16, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.41 percent at 10,771.80.

Bharti Infratel Ltd was the biggest gainer on the NSE index with a rise of 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)