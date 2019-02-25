Indian shares rise; Infosys, HDFC Bank top gainers

* NSE index 0.82 pct higher, BSE index up about 1 pct

* Infy top boost with 2.7 pct gain, HDFC Bank up 1.6 pct

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, driven by index heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while trade optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese imports also buoyed investor sentiment.

The broader NSE index closed 0.82 percent higher at 10,880.10, while the benchmark BSE index added 0.95 percent at 36,213.38. The NSE index finished higher for a fourth straight session.

Infosys was the top boost with a 2.7 percent gain, while HDFC Bank closed 1.6 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)