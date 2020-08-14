Indian shares rise on hopes for economic relief measures

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, powered by drug stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries, as hopes of more economic relief measures to blunt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sentiment.

Indian stocks have been hovering around five-month highs after a rare six-day winning streak, while small-cap shares have risen enough to clock a gain in 2020, rallies that many analysts say does not reflect the economic reality.

As an unabated rise in coronavirus cases further dims the economic outlook, some investors are hopeful of further government measures to revive growth, analysts said.

India’s manufacturing sector has been hit hard by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavius and industrial output slid 16.6% year-on-year in June.

“There could be some expectations of announcements (from the prime minister) on Independence Day,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

Independence Day, which falls on Saturday, has traditionally seen India’s prime minister deliver a speech.

The government could “soon” announce big-ticket infrastructure projects and policy changes, to make local industry more competitive, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

Markets have been generally upbeat around the government’s push for self-reliance that aims to boost domestic production, Khemka added.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.17% at 11,321.94 by 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.22% at 38,393.19.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 1.65%.

The Nifty Pharma index advanced 2.81% with shares of drugmaker Lupin Ltd surging 9.3%. Cipla Ltd jumped 3.62% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell 3.8% after reporting a loss in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed India’s retail inflation rose in July, remaining above the central bank’s medium-term target for a 10th straight month. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Amy Caren Daniel)