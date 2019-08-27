Indian shares rise on trade optimism, hopes of more stimulus

* NSE index up 0.49%, BSE index 0.38% higher

* Nifty PSU bank index rises over 2%

* IT stocks among the few losers on NSE

By Chandini Monnappa

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, as sentiment was boosted by easing global trade war worries and expectations of additional stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the Reserve Bank of India.

The broader NSE index was up 0.49% at 11,110.20 as of 0409 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.38% higher at 37,625.

The Indian government is set to receive a much higher-than-expected dividend of 1.76 trillion rupees ($24.62 billion) from the central bank, allowing the administration to provide a wobbling economy additional fiscal stimulus.

“Markets may now consolidate and choose to look at what the government will do with the money,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

“It is essential to see where this money will go and which pockets will benefit, given the state of the economy.”

Markets have gained on the back of the government’s move to roll back a recently announced tax surcharge on foreign and domestic equity investors, speed up capital infusion to state-run banks and support the beleaguered domestic auto industry.

The India volatility index plummeted as much as 13.42% on Tuesday.

Broader Asian shares tracked global stocks higher as signs of easing hostilities between the United States and China restored investor confidence.

The Nifty PSU bank index, tracking state-owned banks, gained as much as 2.13%, with State Bank of India rising about 2.3%.

Tata Motors Ltd was the top gainer among the Nifty stocks, rising as much as 2.89%, while Tata Steel Ltd gained as much as 3.76%.

Among the few losers on the NSE index were IT stocks, weighed down by a decline in the Indian rupee to 71.83 rupees per dollar vs last close of 72.03 rupees.

Tata Consultancy Ltd and Infosys Ltd fell as much as 1.24% and 1.76%, respectively. ($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)