June 29, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares rise over 1 pct; L&T, Reliance Ind jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE, BSE indexes up 1.1 pct

* Both indexes mark first weekly loss in six

* Reliance Industries, L&T gain

June 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Friday, recovering from two straight sessions of declines, led by gains in blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended up 1.18 percent at 10,714.30, yet posted losses for a second straight month.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.1 percent higher at 35,423.48 and was up for a third straight month.

Both indexes, however, marked their first weekly loss in six as lingering concerns of U.S.-China trade war, a fall in rupee and a firm rise in oil prices hurt the market.

Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro advanced 2.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
