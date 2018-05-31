Indian shares rise over 1 pct to 2-week closing high ahead of GDP data

* NSE index up 1.15 pct, BSE index 1.19 pct higher

* Financials lead gains; GDP data due at 1200 GMT

May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday and posted their highest close in two weeks, with financials such as HDFC Bank Ltd accounting for about two-thirds of the gains, ahead of key economic growth data later in the day.

Gross domestic product likely grew 7.3 percent in the first three months of 2018, a Reuters poll showed, a touch faster than the 7.2 percent growth in the last quarter of 2017.

The broader NSE index closed 1.15 percent higher at 10,736.15, while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.19 percent to 35,322.38.

HDFC Bank ended 4.5 percent higher.

For the month, the NSE index slipped, while the BSE index gained 0.46 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)