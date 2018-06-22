FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 10:26 AM / in 3 hours

Indian shares rise, posting fifth straight winning week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index ends 0.8 pct higher, BSE index up 0.7 pct

* Housing Development Finance Corp leads gains

June 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, marking their fifth straight winning week, led by gains in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed 0.75 percent higher at 10,821.85, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.73 percent at 35,689.60.

For the week, the NSE index gained slightly, while the BSE index inched up 0.2 percent.

HDFC shares finished 2.7 percent higher in the session.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

