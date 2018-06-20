Indian shares rise, snap 2 days of losses

* NSE index ends 0.58 pct higher

* BSE index closes up 0.74 pct

* HDFC twins lead gainers

June 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday despite lingering trade tensions between the United States and China that roiled markets in previous sessions, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd and financial stocks leading the gainers.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.58 percent at 10,772.05, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.74 percent higher at 35,547.33.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rose for a second straight session, while shares of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries hit a record closing high.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)