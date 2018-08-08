Indian shares rise to record close; Reliance Industries leads

* NSE index up 0.53 pct, BSE index 0.59 pct higher

* Reliance Industries closes at record high

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to a record close on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd and financials.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.59 percent at 37,887.56, while the broader NSE index ended 0.53 percent higher at 11,450.

The Nifty Energy index gained 1.74 percent, with Reliance Industries rising 2.8 percent to a record close.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)