Indian shares see best month since March 2016

April 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest monthly gain in over two years on Monday, as technology shares gained and strong numbers from Housing Development Finance Corp and Kotak Mahindra Bank boosted sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.55 percent higher at 35,160.36 and was up 6.6 percent for the month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.44 percent higher at 10,739.35, posting a monthly gain of 6.2 percent.

However, disappointing numbers from index heavy weight Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecoms arm Jio capped gains on both the indexes. Reliance ended down 3.3 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)