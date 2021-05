Indian shares set to snap four-day rally as metals lose lustre

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were on course to snap a four-session rally on Tuesday as metal stocks retreated from record highs and financials dipped, with sentiment taking a hit following declines in Asia on U.S. inflation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.65% to 14,844.7 by 0432 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.69% to 49,159.8.

Asian shares slipped following a weak close on Wall Street overnight, with U.S. inflation expectations surging to their highest in a decade as the economy reopens from pandemic-induced shutdowns. [MKTS/GLOB]

“Inflation worries seem to be real over the next few months and quarters in the U.S. context ... the reaction is primarily on this count,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co in India.

“There are concerns of an earlier-than-anticipated stop to the liquidity push and of interest rate hikes happening gradually and earlier than anticipated.”

India’s Nifty and Sensex have gained about 3% and 2.5%, respectively, over the last four sessions, amid abundant liquidity and on pandemic relief measures.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Metal index dropped 3% after a commodity-driven four-day rally to record highs.

Nifty 50 components JSW Steel and Tata Steel slipped 3.2% each.

The Nifty Bank index slid 1.6%, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank declining 1.8%.

Indigo-owner Interglobe Aviation gained more than 2% after the company approved a 30 billion rupee ($408.25 million) fund raise.

Coal India was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, rising as much as 5.5% to a two-month high. The stock is set for a sixth straight session of gains.

Meanwhile, with coronavirus infections and deaths holding close to record daily highs, calls have increased for a national lockdown. The World Health Organization has classified the virus variant first identified in India last year as a variant of global concern.