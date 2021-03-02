Indian shares settle higher as IT, auto stocks gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gains in IT stocks helped Indian shares close higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the auto sector advancing on strong monthly sales figures.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.07% higher at 14,919.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.9% higher at 50,296.89.
Both the indexes added 1.5% on Monday as a halt in the recent bond markets sell-off buoyed riskier assets, while an expansion of a vaccination drive at home and upbeat domestic economic growth also supported sentiment.
Forty-three of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in positive territory on Tuesday, with IT shares underpinning the gains.
Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gained 3.2% each, while the broader Nifty IT index closed 3.04% higher.
The Nifty auto index rose the most among sectoral indices, ending up 3.19%.
Tata Motors firmed 5.3% after the automaker on Monday reported a 51% jump in overall domestic sales for February, with its monthly total passenger vehicle sales rising 119%, the highest in nearly 9 years.
“February auto data indicates a sustained recovery in trucks while PVs (passenger vehicles) continued to surprise positively with double digit YoY growth,” brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a note.
Nifty’s Smallcap100 and Midcap 50 indexes closed up 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Both the indexes have outperformed the benchmark this year with a gain of more than 17% each.
Meanwhile, India’s trade deficit in goods widened to $12.88 billion in February from $10.16 billion from a year ago, preliminary data released by the government late on Tuesday showed.
Broader Asian markets were lower after China warned about the risk of asset bubbles in foreign markets.
Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.