Indian shares slip from record highs as financials, Nestle fall

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares eased on Wednesday after scaling record highs for two successive sessions, as investors sold off high-flying financial stocks and Nestle slid after reporting disappointing earnings.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Strong corporate earnings, progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a high-spending federal budget have pushed Indian stocks up 12% in February.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.49% at 15,238.80 by 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.56% lower at 51,810.23.

The three biggest drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank, mortgage lender HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The private-sector banks index, which has climbed a market-beating 18% this month, was down 0.6%.

“The run-up we have seen late last week and early this week seems to have lost a little bit of steam,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

“Nothing has turned out negative as yet ... The mood continues to remain on the positive side and we have foreign institutional investors continuing to pump in more money.”

Nestle India fell 3% after its quarterly profit missed some analysts’ expectations.

State-run lenders rose for a second straight session after Reuters reported that India had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.

Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - were each up 15% or more, after ending 20% higher on Tuesday.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 3% after it earmarked $1.4 billion to develop a new port.

Other Asian stock markets were also largely weaker after a mixed close on Wall Street overnight.