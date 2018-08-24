FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 24, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares snap 4 sessions of gains; ICICI Bank top drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Both indexes close 0.22 pct lower

* Both post 5th straight weekly gain

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as investors took a breather following a record-setting spree.

Financial and consumer stocks were among the top losers with ICICI Bank shedding 2.1 percent and Yes Bank down 3.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent to 38,251.80, but ended the week 0.8 percent higher.

The broader NSE index declined 0.22 percent to 11,557.10, but posted a weekly gain of 0.75 percent.

Both indexes posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.