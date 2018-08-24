Indian shares snap 4 sessions of gains; ICICI Bank top drag

* Both indexes close 0.22 pct lower

* Both post 5th straight weekly gain

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as investors took a breather following a record-setting spree.

Financial and consumer stocks were among the top losers with ICICI Bank shedding 2.1 percent and Yes Bank down 3.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent to 38,251.80, but ended the week 0.8 percent higher.

The broader NSE index declined 0.22 percent to 11,557.10, but posted a weekly gain of 0.75 percent.

Both indexes posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)