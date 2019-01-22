Indian shares snap 5 days of gains amid global growth worries

* Both NSE, BSE indexes fall 0.4 pct

* HDFC top drag on NSE index

* Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra up

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped five straight sessions of gains on Tuesday, tracking global markets amid worries about growth, with financials and automakers bearing the brunt.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.36 percent at 10,922.75, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.37 percent weaker at 36,444.64.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd was the biggest drag on the NSE index with a drop of 1.3 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd declined 0.6 percent.

Automakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, driving the Nifty Auto Index 0.8 percent lower.

Among gainers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 5.2 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd climbed 1.9 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)