Indian shares snap 6-day winning streak; RBI decision awaited

* NSE index ends 0.13 pct lower, BSE index down 0.29 pct

* State election results also awaited next week

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, in line with global markets, a day ahead of the central bank monetary policy decision, while domestic investors were cautious about the outcome of some state elections.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.29 percent at 36,134.31. The broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent lower at 10,869.50. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher.

Results of the state elections are expected on Dec. 11.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)